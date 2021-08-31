ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 782,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDRA remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,658. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

