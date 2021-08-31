ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
ENN Energy stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.
About ENN Energy
Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.