ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENN Energy stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

