Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 152.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $547,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 800.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.83. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.