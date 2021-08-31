Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $48,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

