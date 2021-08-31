Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

NYSE:D opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

