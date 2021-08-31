Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.11 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $43,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

