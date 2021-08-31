Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 85,111 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Etsy worth $45,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,687,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

