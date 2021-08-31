Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

TTAC stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

