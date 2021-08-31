Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
