Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Increased by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 197.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for 3.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $326,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.70 and its 200-day moving average is $220.61. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $269.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.