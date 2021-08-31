Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $157.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.69 target price (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EQGPF stock remained flat at $$119.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

