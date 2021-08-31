Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

