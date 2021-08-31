Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $57,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE:ETH opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.