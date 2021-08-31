EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EDRY opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 282.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

