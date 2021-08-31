EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EDRY opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.20.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.