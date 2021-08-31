European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EWCZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. European Wax Center has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

EWCZ opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

