European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird raised European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

EWCZ opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

