Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.93

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 1522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,325. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

