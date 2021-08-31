Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.22. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

