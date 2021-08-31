Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,353.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

FBGGF remained flat at $$17.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. Fabege has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

