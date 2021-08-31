FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FAT Brands by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -140.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.