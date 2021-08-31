FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,778,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

RCD opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

