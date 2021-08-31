FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

