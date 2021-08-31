FDx Advisors Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,522,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

