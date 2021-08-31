FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

