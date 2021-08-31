FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $114.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

