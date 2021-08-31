FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,322 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42.

