FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,309,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $444.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $445.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,854. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

