Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target raised by Truist from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.92.

FRT opened at $121.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.34. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,961,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,892,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

