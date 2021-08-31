FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 9,140.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 227,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.22. 62,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,724. FedEx has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

