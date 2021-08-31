Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.