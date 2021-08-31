Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 135,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

