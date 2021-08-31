Fiduciary Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.