Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

FRA FIE opened at €65.15 ($76.65) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.80.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

