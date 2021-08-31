Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.