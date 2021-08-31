Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 174,430 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

