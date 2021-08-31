Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $57,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

