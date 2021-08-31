Fifth Third Bancorp Has $35.66 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

