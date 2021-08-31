Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.35% of Cincinnati Financial worth $65,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

