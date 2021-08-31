Financial Review: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene has a beta of -2.14, indicating that its stock price is 314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centogene and Genetron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $146.64 million 1.39 -$24.49 million ($1.17) -8.78 Genetron $65.06 million 17.09 -$470.35 million N/A N/A

Centogene has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -9.23% -29.84% -13.19% Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centogene and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 98.64%. Genetron has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.88%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Genetron.

Summary

Centogene beats Genetron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.