FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNGR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 9,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. FingerMotion has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $172.32 million and a PE ratio of -34.15.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 444.21% and a negative net margin of 23.65%.

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.