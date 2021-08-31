First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group’s (NYSE:FHS) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. First High-School Education Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. First High-School Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.