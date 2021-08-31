First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.