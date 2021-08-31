First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 1,859,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.6 days.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.98.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

