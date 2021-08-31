First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth’s (NASDAQ:FRSGU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. First Reserve Sustainable Growth had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

