First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 33.8% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

CARZ opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

