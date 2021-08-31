First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 66.6% in August

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.