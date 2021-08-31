First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of RNDV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $33.04.

