FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$235.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$227.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. FirstService has a one year low of C$161.01 and a one year high of C$242.58. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 72.99.

In related news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$250.80, for a total transaction of C$928,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,567,007.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

