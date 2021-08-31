Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

FLTDF remained flat at $$41.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price objective on Flow Traders and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

