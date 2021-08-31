Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 17th

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

